Photo 3121
Beautiful day on the Lake
Today I’m visiting my son and grandson, we headed out to the lake to try the paddle boards! This is my grandson Lincoln posing for a photo.
Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs!
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
clouds
,
lake
,
grandson
,
paddleboard
