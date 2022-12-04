Sign up
Photo 3223
FRIENDS
While out hiking we came upon these bales of hay, I just had to take a photo! These ladies are always obliging when it comes to picture taking! Lol
Thank you for your comments and favs, much appreciated!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3274
photos
241
followers
137
following
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Tags
snow
,
friends
,
hike
,
balesofhay
