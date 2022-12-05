Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3224
Dusting of Snow
I was out for a walk, and I liked the light coming through the clouds with a touch of pink!
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
8
3
main- album
Tags
snow
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Corinne C
ace
We can see the sun rays piercing the clouds. A cold and beautiful scenery
December 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely winter shot with pretty tones.
December 5th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Such a great way to wake up!
December 5th, 2022
