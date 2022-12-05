Previous
Dusting of Snow by radiogirl
Dusting of Snow

I was out for a walk, and I liked the light coming through the clouds with a touch of pink!

Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
We can see the sun rays piercing the clouds. A cold and beautiful scenery
December 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely winter shot with pretty tones.
December 5th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Such a great way to wake up!
December 5th, 2022  
