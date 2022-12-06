Previous
Hungry Squirrel by radiogirl
Hungry Squirrel

I went out to change the suet for the birds and by the time I was back inside the house this squirrel was feasting on the old suet and the sunflower seeds!

6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture!
December 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - he is looking to be enjoying his feast! fav
December 7th, 2022  
