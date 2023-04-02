Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3310
Female Pileated Woodpecker
This is the same woodpecker as yesterday’s photo, here she is working at getting into the suet that is covered in snow!
Today I thought I would take advantage of the snowfall we received yesterday and went snowshoeing!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3393
photos
239
followers
133
following
906% complete
View this month »
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
Latest from all albums
79
80
81
82
3308
83
3309
3310
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st April 2023 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
woodpecker
,
pileated
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab close up
April 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh dear poor woodpecker having to eat frozen suet.
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close