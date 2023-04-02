Previous
Female Pileated Woodpecker by radiogirl
Female Pileated Woodpecker

This is the same woodpecker as yesterday’s photo, here she is working at getting into the suet that is covered in snow!
Today I thought I would take advantage of the snowfall we received yesterday and went snowshoeing!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab close up
April 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh dear poor woodpecker having to eat frozen suet.
April 2nd, 2023  
