Photo 3398
Happy Canada Day to those who Celebrate
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3481
photos
234
followers
131
following
930% complete
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
Tags
day
,
canada
,
🇨🇦
Diana
ace
Happy Canada Day to you and yours Kathy, wonderful patriotic heart.
July 1st, 2023
Shepherdman
Happy Canada Day to all our friends and famiy in Canada!
July 1st, 2023
Barb
ace
Happy Canada Day, all you Canadians (or Canadians at heart! :-) We lived in Kelowna, BC for several years with our international ministry organization. It was a special season and I even (almost) learned the Canadian national anthem. "O, Canada, my home and native land..."
July 1st, 2023
