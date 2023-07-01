Previous
Happy Canada Day to those who Celebrate by radiogirl
Photo 3398

Happy Canada Day to those who Celebrate

1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy Canada Day to you and yours Kathy, wonderful patriotic heart.
July 1st, 2023  
Shepherdman
Happy Canada Day to all our friends and famiy in Canada!
July 1st, 2023  
Barb ace
Happy Canada Day, all you Canadians (or Canadians at heart! :-) We lived in Kelowna, BC for several years with our international ministry organization. It was a special season and I even (almost) learned the Canadian national anthem. "O, Canada, my home and native land..."
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise