Photo 3398
Down the Lake
It was a beautiful calm morning for a paddle with my hubby! We stopped here for a snack and I loved the view down the lake!
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
5
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3483
photos
234
followers
131
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
July 2nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty. Looks like beautiful day there.
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful spot!
July 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Can see why you enjoy the lake so!
July 2nd, 2023
KV
ace
Lovely place to paddle and enjoy the morning together.
July 2nd, 2023
