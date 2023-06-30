Previous
Down the Lake by radiogirl
Down the Lake

It was a beautiful calm morning for a paddle with my hubby! We stopped here for a snack and I loved the view down the lake!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
July 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty. Looks like beautiful day there.
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful spot!
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Can see why you enjoy the lake so!
July 2nd, 2023  
KV ace
Lovely place to paddle and enjoy the morning together.
July 2nd, 2023  
