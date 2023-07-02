Previous
Travel Options by radiogirl
Photo 3399

Travel Options

This is a busy lake, people drive, fly or boat around it and on it.
We were driving alongside this lake and I saw this plane taking off so I took a photo. (hubby was driving)

Lake Temagami is one of the most famous lakes in Canada.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and timing, such a wonderful scene.
July 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, nice capture
July 2nd, 2023  
