Previous
Photo 3399
Travel Options
This is a busy lake, people drive, fly or boat around it and on it.
We were driving alongside this lake and I saw this plane taking off so I took a photo. (hubby was driving)
Lake Temagami is one of the most famous lakes in Canada.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3482
photos
234
followers
131
following
931% complete
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2023 11:27am
Tags
water
,
lake
,
planes
,
temagami
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing, such a wonderful scene.
July 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow, nice capture
July 2nd, 2023
