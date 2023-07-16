Sign up
Photo 3414
A Dog’s Life
I was biking this morning with my hubby and as we biked by I had to take a photo of this dog! The lady that owns this property and statue decorates this dog for the occasion. (Canada Day, Halloween, St. Paddy’s etc)
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3497
photos
235
followers
131
following
935% complete
View this month »
3414
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Taken
16th July 2023 9:32am
Tags
dog
,
statue
,
sc
,
mapleleaf
Lou Ann
ace
How fun!
July 16th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice find
July 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice find
July 16th, 2023
