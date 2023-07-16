Previous
A Dog’s Life by radiogirl
A Dog’s Life

I was biking this morning with my hubby and as we biked by I had to take a photo of this dog! The lady that owns this property and statue decorates this dog for the occasion. (Canada Day, Halloween, St. Paddy’s etc)
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Lou Ann
How fun!
July 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
Nice find
July 16th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice find
July 16th, 2023  
