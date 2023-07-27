Previous
Creek by radiogirl
Creek

I was biking by this creek that flows into our lake, I had to take a photo of the patterns when I saw the white foamy water creating designs!

Islandgirl

ace
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture
July 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023  
