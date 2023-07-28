Sign up
Photo 3425
Clouds
Taken while out canoeing, love the clouds!
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3508
photos
233
followers
131
following
938% complete
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2023 8:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
lake
,
island
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky scape!
July 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the reflections.
July 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome sky and reflection
July 28th, 2023
