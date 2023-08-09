Sign up
Photo 3437
Sunflowers
I took many photos while visiting the sunflower field, I especially like this one because of the movement!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
3
4
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3521
photos
233
followers
130
following
941% complete
Tags
sunflowers
Joan Robillard
Stunning capture
August 9th, 2023
Dianne
Really beautiful. Fav
August 9th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Beautiful sunshine flower!
August 10th, 2023
