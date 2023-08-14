Soccer ⚽️ Metal

Sorry for being absent and unable to comment on your photos but I’ve been busy with my grandson Lincoln who has been visiting this week. When he came to visit he was excited to show us his new soccer metal and tell us he was the MVP at the last soccer game where they won 6 to 2 and he scored 4 of the 6 goals!

He loves soccer!

I took this photo of him in our garden while he was visiting.

I kept him busy biking, playing at the skate park with a scooter, playing some mini putt and some hiking. Now I’m tired! Lol