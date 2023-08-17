Sign up
Photo 3445
My Grandson at the Skatepark
He loves doing jumps!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
grandson
,
skatepark
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot! My heart would be in my mouth!
August 19th, 2023
KWind
ace
Well timed shot!!
August 19th, 2023
