Previous
Sparkles by radiogirl
Photo 3465

Sparkles

While out for a bike ride I had to stop and take a photo of the sparkling water!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the sparkles.
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful, They look like mini stars
September 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like diamonds
September 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the sparkles
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise