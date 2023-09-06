Sign up
Photo 3465
Sparkles
While out for a bike ride I had to stop and take a photo of the sparkling water!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
7
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3549
photos
233
followers
130
following
949% complete
3465
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th September 2023 8:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sparkles
,
water
,
lake
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the sparkles.
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful, They look like mini stars
September 6th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
September 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like diamonds
September 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the sparkles
September 7th, 2023
