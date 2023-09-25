Sign up
Previous
Photo 3482
Sunrise on the Water
Taken during our recent paddle in the fog, hubby and I enjoyed watching the sun rise from our canoe!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
5
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th September 2023 8:19am
Tags
water
,
fog
,
sunrise
,
lake
Pyrrhula
Beautuful foggy sircumstances and capture Fav.
September 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! amazing capture of the sunrise on a misty morning ! Great reflections ! fav
September 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
September 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular capture
September 26th, 2023
