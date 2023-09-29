Previous
Fall Colours by radiogirl
Fall Colours

Taken on a hike earlier in the week with the girls, what a pleasure to see all the leaves turning colour!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
LManning (Laura) ace
A pretty spot for your hike.
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
How pretty.
September 30th, 2023  
