Photo 3499
Happy Friday the 13th
We were away visiting family and enjoyed the beautiful fall colours and a swim!
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
water
trees
colours
river
fall
dock
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful Hues and tones of Autumn with lovely reflections -- Enjoy visiting the family ! fav
October 13th, 2023
Beverley
Absolutely stunning 🤩.
October 13th, 2023
