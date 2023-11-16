Previous
Rock Carving by radiogirl
Photo 3532

Rock Carving

This is the last of the carvings, this one is miners heading down into the shaft.

If you’re interested in seeing the other rock carvings click below:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-11-10
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2023-11-13
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise