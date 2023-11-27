Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
Face
We were out of town for the weekend, and I spotted this “Face” at the end of a driveway. I thought it looked neat with the snow covered branches on top of his head.! lol
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3627
photos
238
followers
130
following
Tags
snow
,
carving
Lou Ann
ace
Just a great picture!
November 27th, 2023
