Previous
Abandoned by radiogirl
Photo 3544

Abandoned

I love how this abandoned colourful building stood out amongst the white and blue surroundings. This is a lake directly in front of the building it was starting to form ice around the shoreline!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the “Face”, much appreciated!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful photo… beautiful crisp feeling
November 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like all the contrasts.
November 28th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How sad that the building is abandoned, but I agree it looks great in the snow!
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise