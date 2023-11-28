Sign up
Previous
Photo 3544
Abandoned
I love how this abandoned colourful building stood out amongst the white and blue surroundings. This is a lake directly in front of the building it was starting to form ice around the shoreline!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the “Face”, much appreciated!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3628
photos
238
followers
130
following
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photo… beautiful crisp feeling
November 28th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like all the contrasts.
November 28th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
How sad that the building is abandoned, but I agree it looks great in the snow!
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2023
