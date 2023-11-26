Previous
Tigger by radiogirl
Tigger

I was babysitting the neighbour’s cat Tigger while they were away, I thought she looked so studious sitting beside the bookshelf!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the “girls just want to have fun” group, much appreciated!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Corinne C ace
A lovely picture, she looks so poised :-)
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sweet
November 26th, 2023  
