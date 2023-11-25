Sign up
Previous
Photo 3541
Girls Just Want to have Fun
Here are my other friends from our visit to the Village Noel. The wood carvings were amazing!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the Village Noel!
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3625
photos
238
followers
130
following
Tags
canada
,
goose
,
woodcarvings
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely group shot
November 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful happy ladies having fun! Great shot
November 25th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
So lovely to see the snow and you girls having fun
November 25th, 2023
