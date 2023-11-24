Sign up
Previous
Photo 3540
Me and my friends
One of the girls took a picture of me while we were visiting a Village Noel where they had these beautiful wood carvings.
Can you see 2 fox?
Thank you for all your comments and favs
on Yesterday’s Wintery scene!
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
8
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3624
photos
238
followers
130
following
10
8
4
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
24th November 2023 9:06am
Public
self
portrait
canada
myself
fox
goose
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 25th, 2023
Louise & Ken
You at last! You look fabulous, and what gorgeous carved wood animals! They're exceptional! Two days of the wintery weather would be fun for a visit (and photos!) but I'd have to think about it as I sit here in a sleeveless top, bare feet and open windows at 4:30 in the afternoon!
November 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful Christmasy scene
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait in this wintery scene. I cannot see a second fox but I see two geese :-)
November 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, yes - you are sitting on the other one. Great snow picture too!
November 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Sorry. Struggling here to find the second fox.
This is a nice shot though.
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What neat carvings and great colors
November 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I see foxy #2! Fun shot and I love your red coat.
November 25th, 2023
This is a nice shot though.