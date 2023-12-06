Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3552
Devil's Rock
I've taken a photo of this spot many times in my project.
We climbed to the top of this cliff, the cliff rises 300 feet above the lake, and extend just as far underwater as they do above, giving Devil's Rock a cliff face roughly 600 feet!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3636
photos
236
followers
129
following
973% complete
Tags
snow
,
cliff
,
devil'srock
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh now that looks cold!
December 6th, 2023
