Devil's Rock by radiogirl
Photo 3552

Devil's Rock

I've taken a photo of this spot many times in my project.
We climbed to the top of this cliff, the cliff rises 300 feet above the lake, and extend just as far underwater as they do above, giving Devil's Rock a cliff face roughly 600 feet!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Carole Sandford ace
Oh now that looks cold!
December 6th, 2023  
