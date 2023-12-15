Sign up
Previous
Photo 3559
Found this sign on one of our hikes!
I’m still not getting out taking any new photos, hopefully soon!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3643
photos
237
followers
129
following
975% complete
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
Tags
sign
,
trees
,
bush
,
trails
,
hiking
Dorothy
ace
Hope you’re feeling better.
December 16th, 2023
