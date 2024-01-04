Previous
We went for a hike this morning and found this ice wall, it was -15C (5F) but felt like -22C thank goodness we were in the bush protected by the trees!
There was only 3 of us hiking this morning.
Islandgirl


@radiogirl
Agnes
It is beautiful but terrible
January 4th, 2024  
Lesley
Wow!
January 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Ooh so cold! Temperatures like that hurt your face!
January 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
You are very brave
January 4th, 2024  
Taffy
Looks VERY cold!!
January 4th, 2024  
KazzaMazoo
Very cool, both literally and metaphorically. Australian here trying to process the concept of -15C.
January 4th, 2024  
