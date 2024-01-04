Sign up
Previous
Photo 3577
Ice Wall
We went for a hike this morning and found this ice wall, it was -15C (5F) but felt like -22C thank goodness we were in the bush protected by the trees!
There was only 3 of us hiking this morning.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
6
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3661
photos
237
followers
130
following
980% complete
View this month »
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th January 2024 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
friends
,
wall
Agnes
ace
It is beautiful but terrible
January 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow!
January 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh so cold! Temperatures like that hurt your face!
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
You are very brave
January 4th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Looks VERY cold!!
January 4th, 2024
KazzaMazoo
Very cool, both literally and metaphorically. Australian here trying to process the concept of -15C.
January 4th, 2024
