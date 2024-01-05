Previous
This is me freezing my fingers! by radiogirl
This is me freezing my fingers!

One of the ladies on our hike took this photo, I like how she captured the falls with all the ice balls and flowing water.
Temperatures were chilly at -15C(5F)!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Islandgirl

ace
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
KWind ace
It sure looks cold!
January 5th, 2024  
