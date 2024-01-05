Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
This is me freezing my fingers!
One of the ladies on our hike took this photo, I like how she captured the falls with all the ice balls and flowing water.
Temperatures were chilly at -15C(5F)!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3662
photos
237
followers
130
following
980% complete
View this month »
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
main- album
me
ice
water
KWind
ace
It sure looks cold!
January 5th, 2024
