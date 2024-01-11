Sign up
Photo 3584
Snowy Trees
After our recent snowfall, I enjoyed seeing the trees filled with snow, taken while snowshoeing this morning.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3668
photos
238
followers
130
following
Tags
snow
,
trees
Joan Robillard
ace
Faantastic
January 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
January 11th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Postcard perfect
January 11th, 2024
