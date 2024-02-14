Flash of Red-14

Previous
Happy Valentine’s Day!

This is the motorbike we rented to explore the island, it was a crazy place to drive but we survived a Bermuda motorbike! Lol
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
990% complete

Sally Ings ace
What a cool looking scooter
February 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
How lovely. They look like a pair of lovers.
February 14th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Great one!!
February 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely done! Also, you are very brave to try a scooter!!
Happy Valentine's Day Kathy.
February 14th, 2024  
Mallory ace
This is so fun! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous! Love it!
February 14th, 2024  
