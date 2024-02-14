Sign up
Previous
Photo 3617
Flash of Red-14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
This is the motorbike we rented to explore the island, it was a crazy place to drive but we survived a Bermuda motorbike! Lol
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
6
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3701
photos
234
followers
131
following
990% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Taken
14th February 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
scooter
,
selectivecolour
,
for2024
Sally Ings
ace
What a cool looking scooter
February 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
How lovely. They look like a pair of lovers.
February 14th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Great one!!
February 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nicely done! Also, you are very brave to try a scooter!!
Happy Valentine's Day Kathy.
February 14th, 2024
Mallory
ace
This is so fun! Happy Valentine's Day!
February 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous! Love it!
February 14th, 2024
Happy Valentine's Day Kathy.