Photo 3632
FOR-29 contrast
Happy leap year day, my last black-and-white for February 2024!
Here the ladies were enjoying the view on a cold winter morning during our morning walk!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3716
photos
234
followers
130
following
995% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2023 9:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
for2024
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous close up. Terrific contrast and shadows. Fav.
February 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and contrast, great shadows too.
February 29th, 2024
