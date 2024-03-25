Previous
March Full Moon by radiogirl
Photo 3634

March Full Moon

This is the full worm moon. This lunar event marks the full moon of spring, and is traditionally associated with the emergence of earthworms from the thawing ground. (Wikipedia)
Bring on Spring
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sure caught it at its fullest.
March 25th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely capture.
March 25th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful moon! No worms showing up here yet.
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise