Photo 3652
Girls just want to have fun
Lovely 5 km hike this morning, where we were bushwhacking and climbing hills as high as 44 stories!
Then enjoyed a great lunch together where we had many laughs!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3768
photos
232
followers
127
following
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th April 2024 9:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
hike
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Corinne C
ace
A fun group portrait. You certainly know how to document each of your outing and it looks so much fun!
April 17th, 2024
