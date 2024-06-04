Sign up
Photo 3699
Scooter and Biking
I’ve been busy with my grandsons the last few days, playing Pickleball with them and taking them to the skateboard park! They are wearing me out! Lol
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
4
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
scooter
,
biking
,
grandsons
Casablanca
ace
This looks like so much fun!
June 4th, 2024
Catherine
Love the way you have presented these images.
June 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great shots of your boys having fun. being a Grandma is just so wonderful!
June 4th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great collage. Good to see they are outsiode and not sitting looking at screens!
Next week for me! A week of grandchildren, minding the plants and the dog!!
June 4th, 2024
