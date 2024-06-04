Previous
Scooter and Biking by radiogirl
Photo 3699

Scooter and Biking

I’ve been busy with my grandsons the last few days, playing Pickleball with them and taking them to the skateboard park! They are wearing me out! Lol
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
1013% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This looks like so much fun!
June 4th, 2024  
Catherine
Love the way you have presented these images.
June 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shots of your boys having fun. being a Grandma is just so wonderful!
June 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great collage. Good to see they are outsiode and not sitting looking at screens!

Next week for me! A week of grandchildren, minding the plants and the dog!!
June 4th, 2024  
