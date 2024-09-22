Previous
Sunset by radiogirl
Sunset

This was the lookout below our cottage we had for a few days. On the left was 10 minutes before the bottom right, It is getting darker sooner now!
Happy 1st day of fall! 🍁

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the morning glow.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful scene & great golden colours.
September 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful spot to soak up the wonderful scenery.
September 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a difference 10 mins makes . And, what an idyllic spot.
September 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful spot to simply be…
September 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful view and so inviting looking.
September 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great collage of beautiful pics
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Each individual pic excellent but together in a collage excellent
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
