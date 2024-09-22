Sign up
Previous
Photo 3801
Sunset
This was the lookout below our cottage we had for a few days. On the left was 10 minutes before the bottom right, It is getting darker sooner now!
Happy 1st day of fall! 🍁
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the morning glow.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
8
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3920
photos
221
followers
123
following
1041% complete
View this month »
Tags
sunset
cottage
riverview
frenchriver
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful scene & great golden colours.
September 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautiful spot to soak up the wonderful scenery.
September 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a difference 10 mins makes . And, what an idyllic spot.
September 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful spot to simply be…
September 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful view and so inviting looking.
September 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great collage of beautiful pics
September 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Each individual pic excellent but together in a collage excellent
September 22nd, 2024
