Previous
Photo 3802
Smoking Tree
It’s actually a cloud behind the tree, I took this while out canoeing and thought it made it neat image. I also love the rocky shoreline and it’s reflections in the water.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
clouds
,
lake
,
canoeing
