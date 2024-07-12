Sign up
Previous
Photo 3735
Ditch Lily
While out biking this morning, I had to stop and take a photo of this lily, so unusual!
We are in a heat wave right now, it’s currently 28C (82.4F)feels like 33C(91.2F)
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
3
2
Tags
flower
,
lily
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely color and detail
July 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely especially the color
July 12th, 2024
