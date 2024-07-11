Sign up
Previous
Photo 3734
Seaplane
This seaplane with it’s reflection caught my attention while walking along the waterfront!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the water slide, much appreciated!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
4
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3852
photos
230
followers
125
following
1023% complete
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th July 2024 8:43am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lake
,
seaplane
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture so summery!
July 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow I love this photo
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful photo! We lived in Alaska and worked at a hunting lodge for a time. Frequently traveled in these planes! :-)
July 11th, 2024
