Seaplane by radiogirl
Photo 3734

Seaplane

This seaplane with it’s reflection caught my attention while walking along the waterfront!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the water slide, much appreciated!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture so summery!
July 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow I love this photo
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful photo! We lived in Alaska and worked at a hunting lodge for a time. Frequently traveled in these planes! :-)
July 11th, 2024  
