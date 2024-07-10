Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3733
Water Slide
This waterslide is at a local swimming area that is part of the lake.
This was taken a couple weeks ago when it was an overcast day, it is usually very busy!
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and faves.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3851
photos
231
followers
126
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th June 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterslide
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like fun
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love the pop of red against the dramatic grey sky!
July 10th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Great capture of those slides!
July 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It’s hot here today, would love to go down it. Love the contrast between the red and grey.
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close