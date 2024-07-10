Previous
Water Slide by radiogirl
Photo 3733

Water Slide

This waterslide is at a local swimming area that is part of the lake.
This was taken a couple weeks ago when it was an overcast day, it is usually very busy!

Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and faves.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like fun
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love the pop of red against the dramatic grey sky!
July 10th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Great capture of those slides!
July 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
It’s hot here today, would love to go down it. Love the contrast between the red and grey.
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise