Photo 2913
Glass Swan
FOR2022
High key emphasizing white and contrast
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
5
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
b&w
,
high
,
figurine
,
key
,
for2022
Lin
ace
Excellent lighting!
February 22nd, 2022
joeyM
ace
💕❤️
February 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
What an elegant looking subject! Beautifully photographed Kathy
February 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, such a beautifully shaped swan!
February 23rd, 2022
GaryW
Such a great piece!
February 23rd, 2022
