Previous
Next
Glass Swan by randystreat
Photo 2913

Glass Swan

FOR2022
High key emphasizing white and contrast
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Excellent lighting!
February 22nd, 2022  
joeyM ace
💕❤️
February 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
What an elegant looking subject! Beautifully photographed Kathy
February 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, such a beautifully shaped swan!
February 23rd, 2022  
GaryW
Such a great piece!
February 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise