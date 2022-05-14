Previous
Straw Hats by randystreat
Photo 2994

Straw Hats

Get Pushed #511
My get-pushed partner gave me a challenge to photograph hats in the style of Trevor Carpenter. (See this link - https://photochallenge.tempusaura.com/2022/05/2022-week-19-hat-photography/)
I looked at those photos and my biggest problem was to figure out which hats to use and figure out how to only have the hats in focus.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
@farmreporter Here's my "hat" photo. Interesting site. Thank you for challenge.
May 14th, 2022  
