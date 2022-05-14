Sign up
Photo 2994
Straw Hats
Get Pushed #511
My get-pushed partner gave me a challenge to photograph hats in the style of Trevor Carpenter. (See this link -
https://photochallenge.tempusaura.com/2022/05/2022-week-19-hat-photography/)
I looked at those photos and my biggest problem was to figure out which hats to use and figure out how to only have the hats in focus.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Kathy
@randystreat
Tags
hats
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-511
Kathy
@farmreporter
Here's my "hat" photo. Interesting site. Thank you for challenge.
May 14th, 2022
