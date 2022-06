Before all the grass grows back

I popped out to take a photo of my garden so I'd have a record that I really had pulled out a lot of the grass. It's still a work in progress. Bought soil last night to fill up some of the holes that the grass roots being pulled up made. Of course since it's in the 90's, I won't be putting that around the garden any time soon. Thanks to all who have sent your encouragement and support for this project.