Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3023
Deserted factory wildflowers
While running errands this morning I had to stop and take photos of the wildflowers growing around and near a deserted furniture factory. I've always like the blue flowers of chicory.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3875
photos
94
followers
79
following
828% complete
View this month »
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
14th June 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blue
,
wildflowers
,
chicory
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty
June 14th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@craftymeg
Thank you Meg.
June 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They are a lovely colour.
June 14th, 2022
