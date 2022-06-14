Previous
Deserted factory wildflowers by randystreat
Deserted factory wildflowers

While running errands this morning I had to stop and take photos of the wildflowers growing around and near a deserted furniture factory. I've always like the blue flowers of chicory.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Margaret Brown
So pretty
June 14th, 2022  
Kathy
@craftymeg Thank you Meg.
June 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
They are a lovely colour.
June 14th, 2022  
