Photo 3024
Will it rain?
With temperatures in the mid to high 90's and the "feel like" temperatures above 100 I was hoping for a little rain, but not to be. At least these clouds kept the temperatures down a bit.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
clouds
sky.
katy
ace
I am right there with you about the rain. We got a littl yesterday and may get some more later tonight. I like the light in the clouds
June 16th, 2022
