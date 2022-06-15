Previous
Will it rain? by randystreat
Will it rain?

With temperatures in the mid to high 90's and the "feel like" temperatures above 100 I was hoping for a little rain, but not to be. At least these clouds kept the temperatures down a bit.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
katy ace
I am right there with you about the rain. We got a littl yesterday and may get some more later tonight. I like the light in the clouds
June 16th, 2022  
