Photo 3025
What did you do today?
I helped set up a giant yard sale. It runs tomorrow and Saturday. Forgive me if I don't respond to your posts in the next few days. I'll catch up.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3877
photos
95
followers
80
following
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Tags
yard
,
sale.
katy
ace
Oh that looks like a lot fo work!
June 17th, 2022
