Previous
Next
What did you do today? by randystreat
Photo 3025

What did you do today?

I helped set up a giant yard sale. It runs tomorrow and Saturday. Forgive me if I don't respond to your posts in the next few days. I'll catch up.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh that looks like a lot fo work!
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise