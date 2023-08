My yard/garden this morning

Get Pushed Challenge #575

My partner said he would love to see a landscape of my garden. Now my partner lives in the UK and garden seems to mean yard to them, while here in the US it's a specific bed - vegetable and/or flower. So I present my back yard along with my weed infested garden (right front).



52 Week Challenge Week #32 - Sunrise/Sunset

This is the long rays of the sun climbing up over buildings and trees to the rear and left of this view.