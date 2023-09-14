Split Tones

Get Pushed Challenge #580

My partner challenged me to split tones. I have never done this before. I followed the videos she supplied and a few more and realized that Lightroom has changed and doesn't offer the old tool for split tones. So I had to do some more research to figure out how to do it with what Lightroom now has, which is color grading. Overall, doing the effect was not too hard. The results...I guess it's an acquired taste.

The largest photo is the original, processed slightly to improve it. The top is the original photo changed to a b&w and green and pink were the tones used. The one on the left directly under the original photo has warm tones - yellow and deep green. The photo on the very bottom was done in cooler tones - bluish and pinkish tones. I should have taken notes about what I did.