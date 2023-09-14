Previous
Get Pushed Challenge #580
My partner challenged me to split tones. I have never done this before. I followed the videos she supplied and a few more and realized that Lightroom has changed and doesn't offer the old tool for split tones. So I had to do some more research to figure out how to do it with what Lightroom now has, which is color grading. Overall, doing the effect was not too hard. The results...I guess it's an acquired taste.
The largest photo is the original, processed slightly to improve it. The top is the original photo changed to a b&w and green and pink were the tones used. The one on the left directly under the original photo has warm tones - yellow and deep green. The photo on the very bottom was done in cooler tones - bluish and pinkish tones. I should have taken notes about what I did.
@kali Thank you for this challenge. You pushed me to do a technique I've not done before. I think that I will try it again, now that I've sort of figured it out.
September 15th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm leaning toward the slightly processed original over the split tones but I could see where that technique might come in handy on some images. I like that you put all those shots together. It was fun to be able to compare them.
September 15th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Interesting to see the results on an image. Thanks for doing this.
September 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@olivetreeann It's a technique I'm not sure I will use very often, but good to know how to do it. Thanks for commenting.
@dkbarnett You're welcome. Thank you for your comments.
September 15th, 2023  
