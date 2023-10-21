Previous
Dragon boat with camera man by randystreat
Dragon boat with camera man

What Would You Do #224
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
960% complete

Shutterbug ace
Cool. Nicely done. I like the silhouette of the photographer. Thanks for participating in the challenge.
October 22nd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I see you are entering the WWYD challenge. Good luck!
October 22nd, 2023  
