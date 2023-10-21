Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3505
Dragon boat with camera man
What Would You Do #224
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4369
photos
107
followers
87
following
960% complete
View this month »
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2022 8:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-224
Shutterbug
ace
Cool. Nicely done. I like the silhouette of the photographer. Thanks for participating in the challenge.
October 22nd, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I see you are entering the WWYD challenge. Good luck!
October 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close