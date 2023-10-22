Sign up
Previous
Photo 3506
Turtles on a log
52 Week Challenge #6 - wildlife
Well, trying to catch up with weeks I missed. This is an old one!
Can you see 8 turtle heads?
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
3
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4370
photos
107
followers
87
following
960% complete
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st October 2023 2:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
turtles
,
52wc-2023-w6.
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw I am feeling sorry for the one on its own.
October 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Amazing find and capture - love how they blend into the muddy waters
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023
