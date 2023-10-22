Previous
Turtles on a log by randystreat
Photo 3506

Turtles on a log

52 Week Challenge #6 - wildlife
Well, trying to catch up with weeks I missed. This is an old one!
Can you see 8 turtle heads?
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Susan Wakely
Aw I am feeling sorry for the one on its own.
October 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Amazing find and capture - love how they blend into the muddy waters
October 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice pic!
October 22nd, 2023  
