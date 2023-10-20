Bob H's socks

Previous
No time for photos today except this one. I have a church friend who is 99 years old. I take him a meal every now and again and sit and talk with him. He mentioned his feet stay very cold and I asked if he would wear a pair of socks if I knit them. He said he didn't want anything too wild. I had this ball of yarn in my stash. Imagine my surprise when the blue turned to purple. I knit them anyway and ended up running out of yarn before I could finish the toes, so finished them up with some gray yarn. I took them to him, asked him if they were too wild and he said no. He said he planned to wear them. I was happy. Not everyone is knit-worthy.
Shutterbug ace
Very nice thought. I love the color.
October 21st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
You are so considerate! I’m sure they will help.
October 21st, 2023  
Wendy ace
My Hubby loves my mom's homemade knit socks.
Mom says that Hubby is the only one to appreciate them so you are correct in saying that not everyone is knit-worthy!
October 21st, 2023  
