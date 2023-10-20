Bob H's socks

No time for photos today except this one. I have a church friend who is 99 years old. I take him a meal every now and again and sit and talk with him. He mentioned his feet stay very cold and I asked if he would wear a pair of socks if I knit them. He said he didn't want anything too wild. I had this ball of yarn in my stash. Imagine my surprise when the blue turned to purple. I knit them anyway and ended up running out of yarn before I could finish the toes, so finished them up with some gray yarn. I took them to him, asked him if they were too wild and he said no. He said he planned to wear them. I was happy. Not everyone is knit-worthy.